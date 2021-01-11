 

WRBL’s Souperbowl of Caring

COLUMBUS, GA – Facing an unparalleled community need, WRBL News 3, Feeding the Valley Food Bank, and our sponsors will partner during the week of “the Big Game”, for the station’s 1st Souperbowl of Caring food drive campaign.

The series of events kicks off on Wednesday, February 3rd from 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EDT until Friday, February 5th at the following locations: (TBD)

A no-contact, drive-through donation drop-off center will be set up outside the store for donors to pull in and make a monetary or food item donation. Due to continuing restrictions at the food bank, food donations will be limited to the following items:

  • Microwavable meals (pasta, beef stew, macaroni and cheese)
  • Microwavable vegetables
  • Microwavable soups
  • Raisin boxes
  • Cracker packs
  • Small fruit cups
  • Small apple sauce cups
  • Healthy juice boxes
  • Granola, fruit bars
  • Breakfast or cereal bars

