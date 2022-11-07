ATLANTA (AP) – Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia is intensifying his critique of Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker ahead of Election Day to say the celebrity athlete is fundamentally unfit for Capitol Hill.

Warnock’s shift comes after avoiding direct attacks on Walker and instead trying to pitch his work on Capitol Hill as bipartisan and good for all Georgians.

Walker’s closing argument is what he’s said for months: that Warnock is a rubber stamp for President Joe Biden and Democrats.

The Georgia contest is among the most competitive Senate battles and could help decide which party controls the Senate for the final two years of Biden’s term.