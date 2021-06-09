Zelmos Flash Sale Event

Zelmo’s Grand Opening Flash Fuel sale is happening the week of June 28th till July 2nd. This event is to welcome our Zelmo’s customers to our new location that’s opening in Midland Commons.

Follow Zelmo’s social media for special times for discount gas prizes. We will have special flash sale hours that we will announce between June 28th – July 2nd on WRBL, and all Zelmo’s web platforms. During these Flash Sale hours, gas will be discounted for any customer that visits during that time. Zelmo’s & Buffalo Rock Company will also be giving away special prize packs during this week as well.

Our prizes include:

2 pairs of Costa sunglasses

Yeti Cooler

5 FREE gas fill ups (20 gallons max)

Charcoal grill

In order to be eligible for these prizes, please click the button below to have your name submitted to the Flash Sale Giveaway.

It’s all part of the Zelmo’s Midland Commons Grand Opening celebration going on now! Thank you for your continuous support of Zelmo’s and good luck!